Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

David Grevemberg played a leading role in the delivery of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg is to leave his post, less than 18 months before the Birmingham 2022 Games.

American Grevemberg, who will officially leave in March, has spent six years in charge, having previously been head of the Glasgow 2014 Games.

"I feel that now is the right moment to pass the baton," said Grevemberg.

He added that Birmingham was "tracking positively" and would be "another milestone event for the movement".