Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Katie Sadleir is a Commonwealth Games medallist and Olympian

New Zealander Katie Sadleir has been appointed as the first female chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Currently general manager of women's rugby at World Rugby, she will play a leading role at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

David Grevemberg stepped down from the role in February after seven years.

Sadleir, 57, competed in synchronised swimming at the 1984 Olympics and won bronze at the 1986 Commonwealth Games.

"I am delighted to be taking up the role at a very exciting time for the Commonwealth Sport Movement," she said.

Sadleir has held her role at World Rugby since 2016, where she has been responsible for spearheading the global development of the women's game.

Her previous roles include serving as the New Zealand chef de mission at the Victoria 1994 Commonwealth Games and leading the establishment of the New Zealand Academy of Sport network in the late 1990s.

CGF president Dame Louise Martin said: "As a former athlete and experienced administrator across multiple sports, Katie was the outstanding candidate for the position in what was a high-quality field.

"She will play a leading role in driving the future strategic direction of our organisation through Birmingham 2022 and beyond."

Sadleir added: "With Birmingham 2022 fast approaching and the Games nearing its centenary in 2030, there is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our global sporting movement as one that is fully focused on community legacy, benefit and impact through sport."