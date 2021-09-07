Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Organisers are hoping to see scenes like this in stadiums next year. (Photo taken during the Commonwealth Games host city bidding process in 2017).

The use of vaccine passports will be considered for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in order to have capacity crowds, say organisers.

The Birmingham 2022 committee says it is confident the event will have full stadiums.

Asking fans for proof of vaccination status for large events is still under consideration by the government.

"We can have an incredible celebration next summer," Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid told MPs on Tuesday.

He told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee that extensive planning was being done to make the Games safe.

"We will have an infrastructure in place that can support a Covid-friendly Games."

Manchester United are the latest football team to introduce Covid spot-checks under Premier League matchday protocols for the 2021-22 season, which state fans "must be prepared to prove" they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative Covid-19 test in the previous 48 hours.

It is not yet a mandatory requirement to enter Old Trafford but the club say they expect proof of full vaccination to become mandatory in the Premier League from 1 October.

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced there was a plan to mandate certification at venues where "large crowds gather", including sporting venues with capacities of 20,000 or more.

Will the Games be cost effective?

The DCMS committee asked Reid about financial targets for the Games, with public investment in the event currently totalling £778m.

He said 70-80% of tickets would need to be sold to break even and that they were aiming to match the boost to the economy provided by the Gold Coast Games in 2018, which was put at around £1.3bn.

"Hopefully that's a prudent estimate and we can beat that," Reid told MPs.

There are between 1.5m and 1.7m tickets available and a ballot for local residents, which opened in July, has already attracted over 850,000 applications.