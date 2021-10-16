Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Zane Duquemin will compete at his fourth Commonwealth Games for Jersey

Jersey have named 16 of their 30 athletes to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next summer.

Brother and sister Zane and Shadine Duquemin will compete in the discus.

A five-strong lawn bowls team has been selected, including Derek Boswell and Malcolm de Sousa, with Wales-based Rhys Pilley picked in the track cycling.

Gemma Atherley is one of three swimming representatives for the island, with Ollie Turner and Daniel Lee selected in triathlon and gymnastics respectively.

Fourteen places in the Jersey squad remain open to athletes still on the senior pathway or the new development pathway.

"With 12 having been to a senior games at least once, two having worked with us at a youth games and two new faces, we feel Jersey has the foundation of an excellent team for 2022," said pathway performance manager Paul du Feu.

Jersey have won four Commonwealth Games medals in their history, the most recent coming in 1990.

Athletes in Jersey's 2022 Commonwealth Games squad

Lawn Bowls: Derek Boswell, Malcolm de Sousa, Ross Davis, Greg Davis, Scott Ruderham

Cycling: Rhys Pilley, Rhys Hidrio, Jack Rebours, Dean Robson

Athletics: Zane Duquemin, Shadine Duquemin (both discus)

Triathlon: Ollie Turner

Swimming: Harry Shalamon, Gemma Atherley, Robbie Jones

Gymnastics: Daniel Lee