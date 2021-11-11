Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Cameron Chalmers made the semi-finals of the 400m at the last Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

Guernsey have selected their first six athletes for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Olympic 400m relay runner Cameron Chalmers is selected for his second Commonwealth games while his brother Alastair will race in the 400m hurdles.

Cyclists Sam Culverwell, Seb Tremlett and Marc Cox will represent Guernsey in the roads race and time trial.

Triathlete Josh Lewis rounds off the initial group of athletes who will represent the island.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from 28 July to 8 August, with Guernsey hoping for a first medal since 1994 when Adrian Breton and Graham La Maitre won bronze in the men's rapid fire pistol pairs.