Courtney Meneely is one of five debutants in the ladies squad

Northern Ireland have named seven debutants in their lawn bowls squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The ladies squad of Shauna O'Neill, Megan Devlin, Ashleigh Rainey, Courtney Meneely and Chloe Wilson will all compete at their first Games.

Sam Barkley and Adam McKeown are the two men's debutants.

The vastly more experienced Ian McClure and Martin McHugh, gold medallists in 1998, return for their sixth and seventh Games respectively.

Lawn bowls is the first sport to name its Team NI squad for the Commonwealth Games, which begin on 28 July and end on 8 August.

Northern Ireland's lawn bowlers have won 20 medals at previous Games but left Australia's Gold Coast empty-handed in 2018.

Team manager Neil Booth - also a gold medallist at Kuala Lumpur 1998 - said Team NI were keen to "change the age profile of the ladies team".

"A lot of the top countries in the world the average age of the ladies in in their 20s, but they just don't pick young players for the sake of it they have to be good enough and these five have proved they are good enough over the last number of years," said Booth.

"I'm delighted with the squad we have in the ladies side, I'm delighted with the age profile and looking forward to working with them.

"Marty, Ian and myself in 98 won a gold medal and the two old stalwarts are still hanging around and playing as well as ever."

Prior to travelling to Birmingham, Northern Ireland will compete against Australia and Scotland in the Tri Nations series in May before participating in the the European Championships in July.

Team NI lawn bowls squad for Birmingham 2022

Ladies singles: Shauna O'Neill

Ladies pairs: Megan Devlin, Shauna O'Neill

Ladies triples: Ashleigh Rainey, Courtney Meneely, Chloe Wilson

Ladies fours: Megan Devlin, Ashleigh Rainey, Courtney Meneely, Chloe Wilson

Men's singles: Gary Kelly

Men's pairs: Sam Barkley, Martin McHugh

Men's triples: Adam McKeown, Gary Kelly, Ian McClure

Men's fours: Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure, Martin McHugh