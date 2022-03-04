Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Billy Le Poullain returns, having been Guernsey's first-ever Commonwealth Games boxer four years ago

Guernsey have finalised their 28-strong team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Twenty-two competitors have been added to an initial six athletes that were selected in November.

Boxer Billy Le Poullain goes to his second Games having reached the English middleweight finals, while sprinter Abi Galpin competes having broken the Guernsey 100m record last year.

Badminton's Elena Johnson returns to the squad - 20 years after making her Commonwealth Games debut in Manchester.

Olympic 400m relay runner Cameron Chalmers and his brother Alastair were already selected along with the cyclists Sam Culverwell, Seb Tremlett and Marc Cox and triathlete Josh Lewis in November.

Guernsey will send eight swimmers to the event and four bowlers as they look for a first medal since since 1994, when Adrian Breton and Graham La Maitre won bronze in the men's rapid fire pistol pairs.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from 28 July to 8 August.

Guernsey Commonwealth Games team:

Athletics: Cameron Chalmers, Alastair Chalmers, Peter Curtis, Abi Galpin, Joe Chadwick.

Badminton: Stuart Hardy, Elena Johnson, Chloe Le Tissier, Emily Trebert

Boxing: Billy Le Poullain

Cycling: Sam Culverwell, Sebastian Tremlett, Marc Cox, James Roe, Michael Serafin

Lawn Bowls: Lucy Beere, Rose Ogier, Todd Priaulx, Matthew Solway

Swimming: Charlie-Joe Hallett, Ronny Hallett, Jonathan Beck, Samuel Lowe, Tatiana Tostevin, Laura Le Cras, Orla Rabey, Molly Staples

Triathlon: Joshua Lewis