Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

New Zealand-based springer Zachary Saunders is the grandson of former Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey president Martin Hebden

Jersey have added more competitors to their 2022 Commonwealth Games team.

New Zealand's under-20 100m and 200m champion Zachary Saunders will run for Jersey in those events thanks to family links to the Channel Island.

Katelyn Ridgway is also picked after breaking the Channel Island Marathon record at the 2021 London Marathon - her first race over 26.2 miles.

Emily Bridson and Lisa Mansell have been added to the mountain bike team having gained their elite licences.

Last week Jersey also selected table tennis players Hannah Silcock and Jordan Wykes to the team going to Birmingham 2022.

So far Jersey has selected 22 of the 30 athletes it has places for as the island looks for a first medal since 1990.

"These events are not ones we've had many athletes compete in in recent Games," said Paul du Feu from the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey.

"The Games is now just a few months away, but the Validation Group still have a number of decisions to make. In boxing and judo, for instance, there are some key events later this month and the panel deferred their decisions on athletes in these sports so that performances in those upcoming events can be taken into consideration."

Athletes in Jersey's 2022 Commonwealth Games squad

Lawn Bowls: Derek Boswell, Malcolm de Sousa, Ross Davis, Greg Davis, Scott Ruderham, Emily Bridson, Lisa Mansell

Cycling: Rhys Pilley, Rhys Hidrio, Jack Rebours, Dean Robson

Athletics: Zane Duquemin, Shadine Duquemin, Zachary Saunders, Katelyn Ridgway

Triathlon: Ollie Turner

Swimming: Harry Shalamon, Gemma Atherley, Robbie Jones

Gymnastics: Daniel Lee

Table Tennis: Hannah Silcock, Jordan Wykes