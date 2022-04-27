Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Tom Frame is the first boxer to represent Jersey since 1998

Jersey will have a boxer represent the island at a Commonwealth Games for the first time in 24 years.

Tom Frame will fight at light welterweight for Jersey at Birmingham 2022 having reached the semi-finals of the English Championships.

Featherweight Lee Meager fought for Jersey in 1998 but was knocked out after eight seconds of his first bout against Northern Ireland's David Lowry.

Meager went on to become British lightweight champion in 2006.

Swimmer Isaac Dodds has also been added to the Jersey team after impressing in the 400m individual medley at the recent British Championships in Sheffield.

"Tom has competed in the Western Counties finals and ABA semi-finals in recent years," said Paul du Feu from the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey.

"We're excited to have representation in the boxing again after so many years away from it.

"We're also pleased to be able to add another swimmer to the group. Isaac has experience of representing Great Britain at junior level, and the Validation Group was impressed with his recent results."

The selections take Jersey's squad up to 24 athletes from a total of 30 places available to islanders looking to get a first medal for Jersey since 1990.

Athletes in Jersey's 2022 Commonwealth Games squad

Lawn Bowls: Derek Boswell, Malcolm de Sousa, Ross Davis, Greg Davis, Scott Ruderham, Emily Bridson, Lisa Mansell

Cycling: Rhys Pilley, Rhys Hidrio, Jack Rebours, Dean Robson

Athletics: Zane Duquemin, Shadine Duquemin, Zachary Saunders, Katelyn Ridgway

Triathlon: Ollie Turner

Swimming: Harry Shalamon, Gemma Atherley, Robbie Jones, Isaac Dodds

Gymnastics: Daniel Lee

Table Tennis: Hannah Silcock, Jordan Wykes

Boxing: Tom Frame