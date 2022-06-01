Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Danielle Hill will be competing at her third Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland's 11-strong aquatics Commonwealth Games team includes Tokyo Olympian Danielle Hill and Paralympic star Bethany Firth.

Hill will compete in Birmingham as will her fellow Tokyo competitors Jack McMillan and Wiffen.

Swimmers Grace Davison, Kaitlin McCaw, Mollie McAlorum and Victoria Catterson have also earned selection.

Para-Swimmers Barry McClements and Siomha Brady are also picked along with diver Tanya Watson.

Watson will compete in the 10m platform diving where she finished 15th for Ireland at last year's Olympics.

Following her recent marriage, Firth, who secured a sixth Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo last summer, is delaying her honeymoon until after the Commonwealth Games with the World Para-Swimming Championships beginning on 12 June.

Hill competed in her first Commonwealth Games as a 14-year-old in Glasgow eight years ago before representing Northern Ireland at Gold Coast in 2018.

This year's squad has a 14-year-old in Davison, who along with 17-year-old McAlorum, has spoken of Hill as being a "role model".

"They never say that to my face so it's really nice to her," said the 22-year-old.

"Going into the trials I knew there was a job for me to get those girls on the team.

"I went to Gold Coast and it wasn't a nice feeling being the only girl so it's great to see the team that we will bring to Birmingham this time around."