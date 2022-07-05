Commonwealth Games: England name 14-strong boxing squad
England have named six women and eight men in their 14-strong squad for the home Commonwealth Games.
Each of the squad has been chosen from the GB Boxing programme and has won or been a finalist at England Boxing's National Amateur Championships or National Youth Championships.
England topped the boxing medals table at the 2018 Games with six golds, one silver and two bronze medals.
The Games start in Birmingham on 28 July, lasting until 8 August.
Team England's boxing leader Darren Chapple said: "It is going to be a very special occasion, especially because we have got athletes from Birmingham in the group.
"It is an opportunity to showcase to the world what they are about and how far they have developed in the sport."
Squad in full:
Women
Demie-Jade Reszan, under 48kg category
Savannah Stubley, 50kg
Sameenah Toussaint, 57kg
Gemma Richardson, 60kg
Jodie Wilkinson, 70kg
Kerry Davis, 75kg
Men
Kiaran Macdonald, 51kg
Niall Farrell, 57kg
Joe Tyers, 63.5kg
Harris Akbar, 71kg
Lewis Richardson, 75kg
Aaron Bowen, 80kg
Lewis Williams, 92kg
Delicious Orie, over 92kg