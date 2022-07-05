Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England won six golds, one silver and two bronze medals four years ago

England have named six women and eight men in their 14-strong squad for the home Commonwealth Games.

Each of the squad has been chosen from the GB Boxing programme and has won or been a finalist at England Boxing's National Amateur Championships or National Youth Championships.

England topped the boxing medals table at the 2018 Games with six golds, one silver and two bronze medals.

The Games start in Birmingham on 28 July, lasting until 8 August.

Team England's boxing leader Darren Chapple said: "It is going to be a very special occasion, especially because we have got athletes from Birmingham in the group.

"It is an opportunity to showcase to the world what they are about and how far they have developed in the sport."

Squad in full:

Women

Demie-Jade Reszan, under 48kg category

Savannah Stubley, 50kg

Sameenah Toussaint, 57kg

Gemma Richardson, 60kg

Jodie Wilkinson, 70kg

Kerry Davis, 75kg

Men

Kiaran Macdonald, 51kg

Niall Farrell, 57kg

Joe Tyers, 63.5kg

Harris Akbar, 71kg

Lewis Richardson, 75kg

Aaron Bowen, 80kg

Lewis Williams, 92kg

Delicious Orie, over 92kg