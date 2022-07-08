Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Lewis Richardson won a gold at an international competition in Finland in April

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Boxer Lewis Richardson plans to use his disappointment at missing the Tokyo Olympics as a spur to success at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old middleweight from Colchester is in a 14-strong England boxing squad external-link for the Games.

He reached the European Championships final in Armenia in May before losing to Ireland's Gabriel Dossen.

"I'm ranked number two in Europe now and hungrier than ever to change that medal into a gold," he told BBC Essex.

"It was a real disappointment missing out on the Olympic Games because I know I was good enough to be there.

"I'd beaten boys who were at the Olympics but I had a rough draw in the qualifiers and lost out to the eventual Olympic silver medallist."

Richardson took up boxing when he was 13 and has combined sport with studying for a Masters degree in sports business management at Sheffield Hallam University.

He has also had to contend with being out of the ring for much of 2018 because of a back injury.

Richardson won three bouts at the European Championships in Yerevan before being outscored by Dossen and having to settle for a silver medal.

But he is excited at the prospect of competing at his first multi-sport event in Birmingham.

"Coming into the Commonwealth Games, I feel in a really strong position. I've had plenty of experience on the international stage now," he said.

"And if I perform well on the day, I don't think there are many people in the world who can beat me.

"I'm in great form and ready to go that one step further this time and I'm looking to bring back the gold medal."

He added: "I went to the Europeans and just narrowly missed out. Upon reflection, it was still a massive achievement.

"But you've got to do it when it counts. The Europeans, the Worlds, the Commonwealths and the Olympics, that's when it counts, and bringing back a silver from the Europeans shows I can deliver on a big stage."