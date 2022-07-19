Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

'I want gold for Wales more than anything' - Davies

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

Three-time Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies says he is "in the best possible shape" as he aims for 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old set a new discus world record of 56.21m in the F42 classification last weekend.

After consecutive Paralympic golds in the shot put in 2016 and 2021, Davies switched back to the discus in the hope of winning gold for Wales this summer.

"I've just enjoyed throwing again. I've fallen back in love with it," he said.

"This chance to do the Commonwealth Games discus [event] has given me a new lease of life.

"I've ploughed all my energy into this and every competition I've been creeping up further and further.

"[The world record throw] wasn't perfect. There was lot of little things there to iron out, which shows I've still got a bigger throw in me.

"It's been a long time since people have seen WR next to me name so I'm just glad my hard work is paying off."

The Commonwealth Games - taking place between 28 July and 8 August - will be the first time Davies has represented Wales at a major championships since the Glasgow 2014 Games, where he won silver.

He will be representing Team Wales in the men's F42-44/F61-64 discus in Birmingham.

"I remember the feelings coming off Glasgow and I've used them to fuel me to be a better athlete," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's nothing worse than being out there, hitting a throw and realising that's all you've got, but it's not enough. That was the position I was in in 2014.

"Now, going into this Commonwealth Games, when I'm lined up alongside the best in the world and I've got that Welsh vest on, I can be proud because I know I'm in the best possible shape and I'm ready to throw world records."

Since he burst onto the world stage with discus gold and shot put bronze at London 2012, Davies' illustrious career has seen him pick two further Paralympic titles, seven world titles and seven European golds.

The Commonwealth Games is the one major title he has not won.

"It's going to be such a competitive event. Everyone's going there to win and that's what's exciting," he said.

"But for me this could be really special. It is the one I want more than anything. I believe I can do it and I think I've finally found a process that I'm ready to execute.

"I'm more focused than ever on being the best athlete I can - and I'm ready to show everyone that."