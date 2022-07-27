Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Squash player Tesni Evans and cyclist Geraint Thomas will both compete in a third Commonwealth Games

Cyclist Geraint Thomas and squash player Tesni Evans will be the opening ceremony flagbearers for Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Thomas, 36, won the 2014 Commonwealth Games road race in Glasgow and competes in the road race and time trial after finishing third in the Tour de France.

Evans was a bronze medallist in the women's singles in Australia in 2018.

That made her the first female squash player to win a Commonwealth medal for Wales.

Thomas has finished in all the Tour de France podium positions having won the race in 2018 and come second the following year.

He burst onto the senior stage with a bronze medal on the track at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

Thomas is also a double Olympic champion, in the team pursuit at Beijing in 2008 and in London four years later.

He will be competing in his third Commonwealths after missing Delhi in 2010 and the Gold Coast eight years later.

"Winning the road race in Glasgow 2014 is up there with the best days of my career," said Thomas.

"It's going to be a very special competing in the Welsh jersey again."

Evans, 29, defeated Malaysia's Nicol David in the bronze medal match of the women's singles event on the Gold Coast.

It was the first Commonwealth Games medal earned by Wales in squash events for 20 years.

Evans will be joined in the squash squad by brother Emyr, making them one of four sets of siblings representing Wales in Birmingham.

"I can't believe I'm the flag bearer for Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games," said Evans.

"I feel very honoured and privileged, and to walk alongside Geraint and lead the whole team will be something I'll cherish."

This is the first time two flag bearers will represent each nation.

"Geraint and Tesni are highly successful athletes in their respective sports and superb ambassadors for Wales," said Team Wales chef de mission Nicola Phillips.

"Carrying the flag in front of the team is an honour given to acknowledge both performance and attitude and both these athletes have our respect and thanks.

"The opening ceremony is always an exciting event, truly cementing the start of the Games."