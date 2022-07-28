Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

The wait is over, and Birmingham 2022 is here.

To celebrate, the Question of Sport team have put together a Commonwealth Games quiz for you to tackle.

Do you know where this year's lawn bowls events are taking place? Or how many medals the most successful competitors in Commonwealth Games history have won?

Try your hand at the quiz and see how you get on.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Keep an eye out for a Question of Sport Commonwealth Games episode, coming soon to BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.