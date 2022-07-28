Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in our Commonwealth Games quiz?
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
The wait is over, and Birmingham 2022 is here.
To celebrate, the Question of Sport team have put together a Commonwealth Games quiz for you to tackle.
Do you know where this year's lawn bowls events are taking place? Or how many medals the most successful competitors in Commonwealth Games history have won?
Try your hand at the quiz and see how you get on.
Keep an eye out for a Question of Sport Commonwealth Games episode, coming soon to BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.
- Sports Personality of the Year: Watch now as 12 months of sporting achievement are celebrated
- Christmas food trends your table needs: From lobster mac and cheese to salted caramel mince pies