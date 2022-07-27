Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Hale (left) won the Irish Elite title at 60kg last year

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Light-welterweight JP Hale will be the first Northern Ireland boxer to begin his Commonwealth Games campaign on Friday in Birmingham.

The Star ABC man faces Uganda's Joseph Tukamuhebwa in a round of 32 bout at approximately 13:15 BST.

Five NI boxers are already one win away from a guaranteed bronze medal.

Dylan Eagleson, Nicole Clyde, Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Eireann Nugent all have their first fights in the quarter-finals.

Alongside Hale, featherweight Jude Gallagher is the only other Northern Ireland fighter that faces a round of 32 tie when he takes on Swaziland's Zweli Comfort on Saturday evening.

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh will have to wait until Tuesday for his opening light-middleweight contest in the last-16.

Gold Coast silver medal winner Carly McNaul begins on Sunday against Australia's Kristy Lee Harris, before middleweight Jake Tucker meets Billy le Poullain of Guernsey later that afternoon.

Flyweight Clepson dos Santos is in action on Monday morning and welterweight Eugene McKeever begins at the last-16 stage against Zambia's Stephen Zimba on Tuesday evening.