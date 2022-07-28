Commonwealth Games 2022: Rhys Hidrio named Jersey flagbearer for opening ceremony
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.
Jersey cyclist Rhys Hidrio will be the island's flagbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
The 31-year-old will compete in the mountain bike cross country and cycling road race at Birmingham 2022.
It is his third Commonwealth Games, having finished 14th in the mountain bike race in 2018, where he also took part in the road race.
He also competed in mountain biking at Glasgow 2014 and is part of a 28-strong squad from the island.
- BBC Live guide for links to all live streams
- MySport: Create a personalised experience
- All sports A-Z indexes
"I'm surprised and delighted to be given this opportunity to carry the flag into the opening ceremony," Hidrio said.
"I love representing Jersey and to be a small nation at a big Commonwealth Games, it's just a massive honour."