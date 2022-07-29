Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jersey's Ollie Turner and Guernsey's Josh Lewis train together in Wales

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Jersey's Ollie Turner beat training partner and Guernsey rival Josh Lewis in the men's triathlon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Turner, 23, who finished behind Lewis four years ago at the Gold Coast, was 15th in a time of 52:44, 2:10 off England's gold-medallist Alex Yee.

Lewis, 28, ended in 23rd place in 55:13, almost two-and-a-half minutes behind Turner and 4:39 off gold.

The pair train together at National Triathlon Performance Centre in Wales.

Laura Le Cras was making her Commonwealth Games debut

Meanwhile Guernsey swimmer Laura Le Cras is through to the semi-finals of the 50m breaststroke after finishing 15th fastest in the heats.

"I made a tiny few mistakes and didn't quite PB, but it wasn't too far off my time," she told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It was terrifying. But I think now that my first race is out of the way all the others should go okay."

Team-mate Orla Rabey did not make it out of the heats of the 100m butterfly.

But the 20-year-old smashed her own personal best by more than a second as she finished in a time of 1:02.37 to end in 23rd place, seven spots behind a semi-final.

"I came in with no expectations of what's going to happen, and to come up with a whole-second PB, I'm delighted," she said.

"It would be incredible to get into a semi-final, but to come here and race on this international stage is enough for me."

Guernsey's swimmers missed out on a place in the final of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, finishing in 11th place, but Jersey did make the final after ending their heat in third to qualify seventh overall.