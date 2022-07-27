Close menu

Commonwealth Games

A giant animatronic bull, in tribute to Birmingham's industrial past, was one of the most eye-catching moments of the opening ceremony
The bull was shown rampaging in the arena before being tamed
UK Drag artist Ginny Lemon performed during the opening ceremony
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived inside the stadium in an Aston Martin at the start of the opening ceremony
Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who settled in Birmingham after she was flown to the UK for medical treatment when she was shot by the Taliban in 2012, gave a powerful speech
A group of giant puppets portrayed regional pioneers such as Edward Elgar, William Shakespeare and Samuel Johnson, although not all were particularly flattering depictions
Team England
Host nation Team England came out to a huge roar and the sound of the band Queen
Team Wales
Cyclist Geraint Thomas and squash player Tesni Evans carried the Welsh flag during the opening ceremony
Team Scotland
Micky Yule and Kirsty Gilmour lead the Scotland team into the stadium
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland won 12 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

