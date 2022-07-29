Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Loughborough-based Wiffen competed at last year's Olympics

Northern Ireland's Daniel Wiffen has qualified for the men's 400m freestyle final as the fastest qualifier from the heats on Commonwealth Games day one.

The 20-year-old was 1.3 seconds inside his personal best time as he won the second of Friday's three heats in three minutes 47.43 seconds.

The Loughborough-based Armagh man beat defending Commonwealth Games champion Mack Horton into second place.

Australian Horton was runner-up in heat two in 3:47.54.

Wiffen's best hope of a medal was thought to be the 1500m freestyle but his performance in the heats will make him one of the favourites for Friday evening's final.

His time represented a new Irish record, bettering the previous benchmark of 3:48.75.

Last month the Magheralin swimmer performed well at the World Championships in Budapest.

Northern Ireland's multiple Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth was also in action on the opening day of competition at the Sandwells Aquatic Centre.

Firth finished sixth in heat three of the women's 200m freestyle in 2:08.34 but her best chance of success will come in the Paralympic version of the same event later at the Birmingham Games.

Victoria Catterson, 21, from Belfast, swam impressively to make the final as the seventh fastest qualifier in 1:59.86.

Her fourth place swim in her heat represented a new Irish record.

Grace Davison was sixth in the same heat in 2:10.00 but did not make the final.

Barry McClements will compete in the pool in the Mens 100m S9 category on Friday night.

Meanwhile in bowls, Northern Ireland's men's triples won their first match against Norfolk Island 24-10.