Commonwealth Games: Bowls - Women's Four results

Section A

CountryResultCountry
Australia15-15Botswana
Scotland12-13Fiji
Australia 6-6Fiji
Scotland8-7Botswana

Section B

CountryResultCountry
South Africa24-7Niue
New Zealand18-12Wales
South Africa14-3Wales
New Zealand 9-1Niue

Section C

CountryResultCountry
Malta10-16Northern Ireland
Malaysia12-21Norfolk Island
Malta2-8Norfolk Island
Malaysia 7-5Northern Ireland

Section D

CountryResultCountry
Canada11-14Cook Islands
India9-18England
Canada 5-10England
India10-5Cook Islands

