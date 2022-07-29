Commonwealth Games: Bowls - Women's Four results
Section A
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Australia
|15-15
|Botswana
|Scotland
|12-13
|Fiji
|Australia
|6-6
|Fiji
|Scotland
|8-7
|Botswana
Section B
|Country
|Result
|Country
|South Africa
|24-7
|Niue
|New Zealand
|18-12
|Wales
|South Africa
|14-3
|Wales
|New Zealand
|9-1
|Niue
Section C
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Malta
|10-16
|Northern Ireland
|Malaysia
|12-21
|Norfolk Island
|Malta
|2-8
|Norfolk Island
|Malaysia
|7-5
|Northern Ireland
Section D
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Canada
|11-14
|Cook Islands
|India
|9-18
|England
|Canada
|5-10
|England
|India
|10-5
|Cook Islands