Commonwealth Games: Cycling Track - Women’s Tandem B - Sprint results

Qualifying

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSJessica GALLAGHER10.675
2SCOAileen McGLYNN11.145
3ENGSophie UNWIN11.386
4SCOLibby CLEGG11.898

Semi-final One

RankCountryNameRace 1Race 2Race 3
AUSJessica GALLAGHERWinner
SCOLibby CLEGG+0.845

Semi-final Two

RankCountryNameRace 1Race 2Race 3
SCOAileen McGLYNNWinner
ENGSophie UNWINN+0.139

