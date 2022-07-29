Commonwealth Games: Cycling Track - Women’s Tandem B - Sprint results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Qualifying
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Jessica GALLAGHER
|10.675
|2
|SCO
|Aileen McGLYNN
|11.145
|3
|ENG
|Sophie UNWIN
|11.386
|4
|SCO
|Libby CLEGG
|11.898
Semi-final One
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|AUS
|Jessica GALLAGHER
|Winner
|SCO
|Libby CLEGG
|+0.845
Semi-final Two
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|SCO
|Aileen McGLYNN
|Winner
|ENG
|Sophie UNWINN
|+0.139