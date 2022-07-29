Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Natalie Metcalf has taken on the England captaincy following Serena Guthrie's retirement

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England began their netball title defence in dominant style with a 74-22 victory against Trinidad and Tobago.

After a slow start they cannot afford against stronger opponents, England found their groove and led 37-9 at the break at a packed NEC in Birmingham.

Their stranglehold tightened, with the introduction of substitutes doing little to slow the hosts' charge.

England's unexpected win over Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games is regarded as their greatest victory.

They also face competition from New Zealand in Group B, with other favourites Australia and Jamaica in Group A, as they bid for gold on home soil.

"I don't think we've ever been cheered so loudly for a warm-up," said Birmingham-born wing defence Stacey Francis-Bayman.

"I think the crowd can be better and we can be better too."

Concerns around England's mid-court due to former captain Serena Guthrie's retirement and an injury to the experienced Beth Cobden may be warranted after Laura Malcolm and new skipper Natalie Metcalf struggled to get the ball into the shooting circle in the early stages.

Shooter Helen Housby - who scored a last-second goal to secure gold four years ago - was not as accurate as usual but few flaws could be found in such a comfortable victory in front of a joyful crowd.

Australia face Barbados at 14:00 BST on Friday, with Jamaica playing Wales and New Zealand against Northern Ireland in the evening session.

The top two teams from each of two groups will qualify for the semi-finals.