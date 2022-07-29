Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Heat 1
|1
|Singapore
|3:33.71
|Q
|2
|Kenya
|3:45.36
|Q
|3
|The Bahamas
|3:47.16
|R
Heat 2
|1
|England
|3:28.03
|Q
|2
|Wales
|3:29.66
|Q
|3
|Scotland
|3:31.09
|Q
|4
|Guernsey
|3:48.97
|5
|Uganda
|3:51.75
|6
|Barbados
|3:52.46
|7
|Samoa
|3:52.67
|8
|St. Helena
|4:20.58
Heat 3
|1
|Australia
|3:22.14
|Q
|2
|Canada
|3:28.20
|Q
|3
|Jersey
|3:42.92
|Q
|4
|Isle of Man
|3:48.45
|R
|5
|Fiji
|3:49.95
|6
|Seychelles
|3:54.21
|7
|Maldives
|4:14.91
|DSQ
|South Africa
Q=Qualified
R=Repechage/Reserve