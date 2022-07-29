Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Scotland, ranked 17th in the world, beat world number 20 South Africa

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Scotland women opened their Commonwealth Games hockey campaign with a 4-2 win over South Africa, but Wales lost 4-0 to Canada.

After falling behind in the first quarter, Scotland produced a thrilling comeback in the Pool B match at the University of Birmingham hockey centre.

Meanwhile, Wales' Sian French saw her first-quarter penalty stroke saved by Canada keeper Chloe Walton.

Canada then punished the miss with four unanswered goals.

Hannah Haughn opened the scoring with a superb solo effort in the first quarter before skipper Sara McManus netted from a penalty corner.

In the second half, Brienne Stairs scored twice as Canada cantered to their win in Pool A.

Earlier, Charlotte Watson had put Scotland into an early lead against South Africa only for their opponents to hit back with two Lisa-Marie Deetlefs goals.

Chris Duncan's side levelled through captain Sarah Robertson after great play out wide from Millie Steiger.

They added a third when Fiona Burnet swept home in the third quarter, before Jennifer Eadie's deflected effort in the closing stages.

Elsewhere, reigning champions New Zealand thrashed Kenya 16-0 in their opener in Pool B while India beat Ghana 5-0 in Pool A.