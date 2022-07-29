Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online

Scotland's men have qualified for the rugby sevens quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games, with victories over Tonga and Malaysia in Coventry.

However, England's men and women's teams have their work cut out to qualify for the medal matches.

After losing to Canada on the opening day, Wales' men will have to beat Fiji to progress, while Scotland's men face a pool decider against South Africa.

The men's and women's medals will be decided on Sunday.

There are eight women's teams and 16 men's teams competing, with 24 games having been played over two sessions on the opening day.

It had started promisingly for England's women after Ellie Boatman scored four tries in the first-half of their 57-0 win against Sri Lanka, before the hosts slipped up by losing 26-19 to Canada.

New Zealand are top of Pool A after two victories including a 60-0 win over Sri Lanka in the evening session that included six tries for Michaela Blyde.

England now play New Zealand on Saturday morning, while Canada face Sri Lanka to determine whether England or Canada join the Kiwis in the semi-finals.

Australia and Fiji have qualified for the last four from Pool B with both sides winning two games while Scotland and South Africa both slipped to two defeats and are out of medal contention.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday evening.

In the men's tournament, England and Wales have seen their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals dented after heavy opening session defeats.

After losing 34-0 to Samoa in Pool A, England beat Sri Lanka 47-19, but must now beat New Zealand on Saturday - and hope Samoa slip up against Sri Lanka - to reach the quarter-finals.

Similarly, in Pool C, Wales lost 31-0 to Canada before beating Zambia 38-5, but must now beat pool leaders Fiji - coached by ex-England sevens star Ben Gollings - while hoping Canada do not overcome Zambia.

Scotland and South Africa have qualified for the quarter-finals from Pool B, after the Scots saw off Tonga 41-0 and Malysia 50-12.

In Pool D, Australia centre Samu Kerevi scored a hat-trick in the 62-0 opening win against Jamaica.

But Australia were almost the victim of the shock of the tournament after an uncomfortable 12-12 draw with Uganda.