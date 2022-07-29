Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England clocked four minutes 17.096 seconds to win the bronze medal

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Para-cyclist Neil Fachie won Scotland's first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games as Laura Kenny spearheaded England to team pursuit bronze on the track where she made her name.

Fachie and his sighted pilot Lewis Stewart set a new Games record of 59.938 seconds in the men's tandem 1,000m time trial.

Kenny, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis beat Wales by almost two seconds to earn their spot on the team pursuit podium, having missed out on a place in the gold medal final.

The track cycling is taking part at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, where the 2012 Olympics were held exactly 10 years ago and where Kenny won the first two of her Olympic titles.

"It's been brilliant. I don't think I have ever felt so much pressure to win a bronze medal in my life with a younger team," Kenny told BBC Sport.

"I was a whole bag of nerves to help them win and get a taste of medals I've had in the past.

"To be totally honest I've been the weak link in the last two rounds."

Fachie 'so, so proud'

Fachie's gold was his fifth Commonwealth title, bringing him level with lawn bowler Alex Marshall as Scotland's most successful Commonwealth athlete.

He and Stewart pipped Wales' James Ball and pilot Matt Rotherham to gold, with England's Stephen Bate and pilot Chris Latham taking bronze.

"It's something I've spoken about for a while, as you can hear my voice has gone. I've been quite ill and that made that all the more tough," Fachie told BBC Sport.

"But I was determined to win for Scotland, for my family, my wife and my baby to come. I'm just so, so proud.

"I came into this knowing it would take something super-human. I'm not getting any younger and I am having to get quicker."

In the women's tandem sprint, Scotland's Aileen McGlynn and her pilot Ellie Stone took silver, while England's Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt won bronze.