Seaward battled through hip pain to cross the finish line at Birmingham's Victoria Square

Northern Ireland duo Kevin Seaward and Stephen Scullion finished ninth and 10th respectively in a gruelling men's marathon at the Commonwealth Games.

Seaward crossed the line in two hours, 16 minutes, 54 seconds, nearly six minutes behind Ugandan race winner Victor Kiplangat.

Belfast's Scullion rounded off the top 10 as he came home in 2:17:51.

Elsewhere on day two, Danielle Hill advanced to the women's 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke semi-finals.

The Larne Olympian was just 0.1 second shy of her Irish record in the freestyle as she clocked 25.29 to register the sixth fastest time, before a 1:01.85 in the backstroke in which she was eighth fastest qualifier.

Both semis will take place on Saturday evening, however Hill's team-mate Jack McMillan will not feature in the hotly contested men's 200m freestyle final having finished ninth in qualifying with a time of 1:48.51.

Miller impresses in T53/54 marathon as bowlers miss out

Para-athlete Mark Millar impressed in the early morning T53/54 marathon, securing a personal best 1:58:48 to claim sixth.

England's Johnboy Smith took gold ahead of Scotland's Sean Frame and Englishman Simon Lawson.

There was disappointment for Northern Ireland at the lawn bowls, where the men's triples missed out on a quarter-final berth on points difference following their 20-15 defeat by Fiji.

The loss allowed Wales to jump above them into second in Section C thanks to their 31-10 win over Norfolk Island.

In the women's singles, Shauna O'Neill claimed a thumping 21-2 win over Daphne-Arthur Almond of the Falkland Islands to set-up a must-win game against Wales' Laura Daniels later on Saturday.

Cyclist Alice Sharp was ninth in the Women's 300m individual pursuit qualifying at Lee Valley with a time of 3:32.814.