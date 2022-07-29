Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Laura Kinley said she hoped her achievements would inspire young Manx swimmers

Isle of Man swimmer Laura Kinley has missed out on a place in the women's 50m breaststroke final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 26-year-old finished sixth in the first semi-final, in a time of 32.47 seconds, ranking 12th place overall.

The fastest time over both semi-finals of 29.8 seconds was set by South African Lara van Niekerk.

Speaking to Manx Radio, Kinley said she hoped her getting to the semi-finals would help to "inspire" other swimmers.

Despite the disappointment, the Isle of Man flagbearer said: "It does feel really good to hopefully be able to inspire that kind of next generation to come along.

"Basically anything you believe is possible you can achieve really.

"I think being from the Isle of Man sometimes you kind of don't seem to have the opportunities, but I think there's the same amount if not more being able to represent the Isle of Man.

"So hopefully that'll be more inspiring to compete at the Commonwealth Games in the future."

Boxer Jamie Devine said he was happy with himself after suffering a narrow defeat

Earlier on Friday in the swimming pool, the island's mixed relay team set a new Manx record in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Alex Bregazzi, Emma Hodgson, Kiera Prentice and Harry Robinson set a time of 3 minutes 48.45 seconds, which was 0.11 seconds faster than the record set in 2017.

The quartet finished fifth in their heat, but did not progress any further.

Speaking to Manx Radio afterwards, Prentice said it was "amazing" to set a new record because she "wasn't expecting anything big" in her first Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Harry Robinson set a new personal best of 25.21 seconds in the fourth heat of the men's 50m butterfly.

However it was not enough to take him through to the next stage.

Elsewhere, Manx boxer Jamie Devine was narrowly beaten on points by Ghana's Abdul Omar in the first round of the light-welterweight event, after a split decision by the judges.

In the men's individual triathlon, Niall Cayley came home in 20th position with a time of 54 minutes, with fellow Manx competitor William Draper finishing four places behind with a time of 55 minutes and 57 seconds.

He told Manx Radio afterward he had "thoroughly enjoyed it," adding: "It was far better than I thought it would be."

Niall Caley finished 20th in the men's individual triathlon

Caley said he was "absolutely chuffed" with his position in the race after being ranked 43rd going into it.

He said: "It's always nice being the underdog coming into something like this, because it's all about making your way through the field and just doing everything you can to show you deserve to be here."