Johnboy Smith (left) beat compatriot David Weir (right)

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Johnboy Smith won the Men's T53/54 Wheelchair Marathon in the Commonwealth Games after fellow Englishman David Weir suffered a puncture when leading inside the final six miles.

Weir, an eight-time London Marathon winner, had a gap of more than one minute and 30 seconds and looked set for a first Commonwealth marathon gold.

Scotland's Sean Frame beat England's Simon Lawson in the race for silver.

Australia's Madison de Rozario defended her title in the women's race.

