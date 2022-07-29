Commonwealth Games: David Weir punctures as Johnboy Smith wins Men's T53/54 Wheelchair Marathon gold
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Johnboy Smith won the Men's T53/54 Wheelchair Marathon in the Commonwealth Games after fellow Englishman David Weir suffered a puncture when leading inside the final six miles.
Weir, an eight-time London Marathon winner, had a gap of more than one minute and 30 seconds and looked set for a first Commonwealth marathon gold.
Scotland's Sean Frame beat England's Simon Lawson in the race for silver.
Australia's Madison de Rozario defended her title in the women's race.
More to follow.