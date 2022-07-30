Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay results
Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|Wales
|3:18.69
|Q
|2
|Canada
|3:20.24
|Q
|3
|Singapore
|3:20.74
|Q
|4
|Jersey
|3:33.46
|R
|5
|Guernsey
|3:35.27
|R
|6
|Seychelles
|3:35.78
|DNS
|Scotland
Heat 2
|1
|Australia
|3:15.64
|Q
|2
|England
|3:16.93
|Q
|3
|South Africa
|3:24.68
|Q
|4
|Isle of Man
|3:27.30
|Q
|5
|Fiji
|3:32.18
|Q
|6
|St. Helena
|4:10.72
|DSQ
|Gibraltar
Q = Qualified
R = Reserve