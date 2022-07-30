Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Team results

RankCountryVaultUneven BarsBalance BeamFloorTotal
1England41.20041.40040.05038.450161.100
2Australia40.30040.55039.00038.150158.000
3Canada40.10037.95036.25038.400152.700
4South Africa38.90036.90035.15036.800147.750
5Wales39.10035.05037.45035.450147.050
6Scotland40.10034.55035.15036.700146.500
7Singapore37.15030.90032.20034.500134.750
8Sri Lanka36.10026.15027.40027.2502116.900
9India38.800)21.20022.35020.300102.650

