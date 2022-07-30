Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 61kg results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|MAS
|Aznil Bin Bidin MUHAMAD
|127
|158
|285
|2
|PNG
|Morea BARU
|121
|152
|273
|3
|IND
|Gururaja GURURAJA
|118
|151
|269
|4
|CAN
|Youri SIMARD
|119
|149
|268
|5
|NGR
|Emmanuel Inemo APPAH
|110
|135
|245
|6
|BRU
|Mohammad Nashrul HAJI ABU BAKAR
|95
|132
|227
|7
|NRU
|Shadrach CAIN
|90
|116
|206
|8
|LES
|Nkhahle Thapelo SEBOTA
|80
|106
|186
|DNF
|SRI
|Thilanka WIRAJ KUMARA PALANGASINGHE
|100
|-
|-