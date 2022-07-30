Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 61kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1MASAznil Bin Bidin MUHAMAD127158285
2PNGMorea BARU121152273
3INDGururaja GURURAJA118151269
4CANYouri SIMARD119149268
5NGREmmanuel Inemo APPAH110135245
6BRUMohammad Nashrul HAJI ABU BAKAR95132227
7NRUShadrach CAIN90116206
8LESNkhahle Thapelo SEBOTA80106186
DNFSRIThilanka WIRAJ KUMARA PALANGASINGHE100--

