Fiji are among the tournament's unbeaten teams going into the men's semi-finals

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Fiji remain on course for a Commonwealth Games rugby sevens double after reaching the final of women's event and the last four of the men's.

Fiji women's final opponents on Sunday will be Australia who beat defending champions New Zealand 17-12 in an enthralling semi-final in Coventry.

In the men's event, Olympic champions Fiji face New Zealand while South Africa play Australia.

Scotland, Wales and England will not be involved in any of the medal matches.

Scotland men reached the quarter-finals before losing to Fiji 34-7.

Both England's men's and women's sides were well beaten by New Zealand, confirming their relegation to lower placement matches for the remainder of the tournament.

England women lost 38-7 and the men went down 20-0 after they had suffered pivotal losses on Friday to Canada and Samoa respectively.

It brought a disappointing end to their host tournament for two teams who clinched bronze medals at the previous Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Wales men's team were also out of medal contention despite a plucky 38-24 defeat by Fiji as Richie Pugh's side paid the price for an opening loss to Canada.