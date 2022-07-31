Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Wales are guaranteed to add at least one more Commonwealth Games track cycling medal on the third day.

Para-cyclist James Ball, who won silver on the opening day, has qualified for the final of the men's tandem B sprint with pilot Matt Rotherham.

The pair face Scotland's Neil Fachie who pipped Wales to the tandem B 1,000m time trial title.

Alex Pope, piloted by Steffan Lloyd, will battle it out for bronze with Australia's Beau Wooton.

Both medal races are scheduled to start at 15:02 BST on Sunday.

Wales have picked up three track cycling medals with the women's team sprint winning a bronze and Emma Finucane adding a third place in the individual event.

Para-triathlete Rhys Jones finished fourth in the men's PTVI final. Jones, guided by Rhys James, just missed out on a podium position in the visually impaired section.

The race was won by England's David Ellis, who was guided by Luke Pollard.

Jones is the first Welsh para-triathlete to compete at a Commonwealth Games after the sport was first included four years ago.

Gymnasts Jacob Edwards and Josh Cook were 10th and 12th respectively in the men's all-around final which was won by England's Jake Jarman.