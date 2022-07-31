Commonwealth Games: James Ball guaranteed second medal
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.
Wales are guaranteed to add at least one more Commonwealth Games track cycling medal on the third day.
Para-cyclist James Ball, who won silver on the opening day, has qualified for the final of the men's tandem B sprint with pilot Matt Rotherham.
The pair face Scotland's Neil Fachie who pipped Wales to the tandem B 1,000m time trial title.
Alex Pope, piloted by Steffan Lloyd, will battle it out for bronze with Australia's Beau Wooton.
Both medal races are scheduled to start at 15:02 BST on Sunday.
Wales have picked up three track cycling medals with the women's team sprint winning a bronze and Emma Finucane adding a third place in the individual event.
Para-triathlete Rhys Jones finished fourth in the men's PTVI final. Jones, guided by Rhys James, just missed out on a podium position in the visually impaired section.
The race was won by England's David Ellis, who was guided by Luke Pollard.
Jones is the first Welsh para-triathlete to compete at a Commonwealth Games after the sport was first included four years ago.
Gymnasts Jacob Edwards and Josh Cook were 10th and 12th respectively in the men's all-around final which was won by England's Jake Jarman.