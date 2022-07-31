Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Tara Donnelly qualified for the final with a score of 43.7 in the artistic gymnastics

Gymnast Tara Donnelly is through to the final of the artistic gymnastics women's all-round final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old faced a tense wait on Saturday evening to see if her score of 43.7 was enough to see her through.

She finished 23rd overall in the subdivisions but qualified as only two from each nation can go forward.

Also on Saturday, the island's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming team broke the Manx record for a second time.

Joel Watterson, Alex Bregazzi, Harry Robinson and Peter Allen came sixth in the final with a time of 3minutes, 26.44 seconds, a second faster than the previous record set earlier the same day.

And the members of the team continued to hit personal bests in the pool on Sunday morning.

In the men's 100m freestyle, Watterson posted a time of 50.98, breaking the Manx record he already held by 0.14 seconds and finishing second in his heat.

In their heats in the same class, Bregazzi and Robinson set new personal bests with times of 51.82 and 51.98 seconds respectively.

Robinson also finished second in his heat in the men's 50m backstroke with a time of 26.72 seconds, 0.23 seconds faster than his previous best.

Joel Watterson broke his own Manx record in the men's 100m freestyle

In cycling, the Isle of Man's Matt Bostock is being assessed at hospital after being involved in an crash during the men's 15km scratch race qualification session at the Lee Valley Velopark.

In a statement, the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association said: "A CT scan was undertaken, and the initial prognosis is positive. Matt is now being further assessed by a specialist to confirm that he has suffered no serious injuries.

"Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash.

"We would also like to thank the medical team at Lee Valley VeloPark for their swift and effective actions in response to the incident."