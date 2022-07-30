Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Tatiana Tostevin is at her second Commonwealth Games having made her debut in 2018 aged 14

Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin says she was pleased to make the semi-finals of the 100m backstroke at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old was eighth in a time of 1.03.99, just over five seconds off winner Kylie Masse from Canada.

Tostevin qualified 13th-fastest after finishing sixth in her heat in 1:03.50.

"It was a bit slower than this morning, but it's been a long day and it's a huge competition, so I'll take what I got," she told BBC Guernsey.

"To even get into a semi-final, I was really pleased with that.

"My main thing was to go out a bit harder, but what happens happens."

Beere makes quarter-finals

Lucy Beere is the first Guernsey bowler to make the knockout stages at this year's Commonwealth Games

Guernsey bowler Lucy Beere remains on course for a medal after reaching the quarter-finals of the women's singles.

Beere, 39, beat Kenya's Eunice Mbugua 21-16 in her pool match to top her group having beaten Australia's Australia's former World Under 25's champion Ellen Ryan and Canada's Jordan Kos on Friday.

The Guernsey bowler, who is competing at her fourth Commonwealth Games, will begin her quarter-final at 17:00 BST on Sunday.

But the men's pair of Matthew Solway and Todd Priaulx ended their games with more disappointment as they were beaten 25-14 by Fiji.

The duo finished bottom of their group after heavy losses to South Africa and Australia on Friday.