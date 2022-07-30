Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Morrow took third place behind Nigeria's winner Adijat Adenike Olarinoye

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Fraer Morrow said she did not immediately realise she had won a medal after taking bronze in the Commonwealth Games women's 55kg weightlifting.

"The coaches came up to me and were like, 'Ah better luck next time, it's all right,'" said Morrow.

"Then one of the ladies was like, 'How does it feel to be a bronze medallist?' And I was like, 'What?'"

Morrow lifted 198kg (snatch 89kg, clean and jerk 109kg); Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye took gold with 203kg.

India's Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won silver.

"I nearly cried because I'd missed out on a medal but then she came over and told me I had a medal, so that's nice," added Morrow.

"I'm not sure what the celebrations will look like, I'm just going to enjoy [it] see what happens from there."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Malaysia pair Aniq Kasdan and Aznil Bidin won gold in the men's 55kg and men's 61kg respectively.

India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai was victorious in the women's 49kg.