Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Jake Jarman wins all-around gymnastics gold for England

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Gamescomments12

Breaking news
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Jake Jarman beat fellow Englishman James Hall to win gold in a tense Commonwealth Games men's all-around gymnastics final in Birmingham.

Leading going into the last round, 20-year-old Jarman produced a superb performance on the high bar to finish with an overall total of 83.450 points.

Hall, who sustained an ankle injury during the competition, was beaten by 0.550 points; matching the silver medal he won at the last Games in Australia.

Marios Georgiou won bronze for Cyprus.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by applemanc, today at 11:55

    I really don’t think subjective events, however athletic and impressive they are, should be considered as sports. Gymnastics, diving, ice dancing why not ballroom dancing, juggling.

    Impressive athleticism, not a sport.

  • Comment posted by Smithsonian, today at 11:52

    Outstanding athletic performance by all at this high level...
    We are a lucky nation to have such depth of pure talent...!

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 11:51

    I really enjoyed watching that. Amazing how strong these youngsters are. Awesome. And great to hear Jerusalem being played instead of the usual dirge at the medal ceremony.

  • Comment posted by Cookie, today at 11:51

    Well done young man, one to watch for the future.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 11:50

    Couldnt find a picture of them then?

  • Comment posted by Bigdog, today at 11:50

    What a fabulous job! Well done everyone!

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 11:48

    Low quality but congrats to the winner nonetheless.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 11:53

      WPL replied:
      Oh dear, GBH! Low quality?

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 11:45

    Well done lads. Great competition. Get well soon James.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:49

      SD replied:
      Yep brilliant. As an aside having Jerusalem as anthem is something I wish England would use for all events. Football, rugby etc.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Games

Also in Sport