Neil Fachie could become Scotland's most succesful Commonwealth Games athlete later with victory in the Tandem-B sprint

Scotland's Neil Fachie is guaranteed a sixth Commonwealth Games medal after reaching the final in the Tandem-B sprint at the velodrome.

Fachie and pilot Lewis Stewart eased into the gold medal race by finishing fastest in qualifying, before defeating the Welsh tandem of Alex Pope and Steffan Lloyd in the semi-final.

The 38-year-old will take on familiar rival James Ball of Wales, and victory would make him Scotland's most successful Commonwealth athlete with six gold medals.

Fachie is currently level with Alex "Tattie" Marshall on five golds, with the lawn bowler also competing in two events in Birmingham.

Regardless of the result, Fachie will at least claim a silver to take his overall medal tally to six after winning gold in the Tandem-B 1000m time trial on Friday.