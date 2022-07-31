Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England's Matt Walls was involved in a terrible crash at the Lee Valley VeloPark in which both he and his bike flew into the crowd.

The 24-year-old, competing in scratch race qualifying, was treated in the stands for more than half an hour before being taken to hospital.

Spectators were also injured in the crash, with one taken away in a wheelchair covered in blood.

The Isle of Man's Matt Bostock was also taken to hospital.

The rest of the session at the velodrome was abandoned and spectators in the venue were asked to leave while Walls was still having treatment.

Walls won omnium gold and madison silver for Team GB at last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Eight riders in total went down in the crash on the last lap of the race, with medics and coaches immediately rushing to track side. One England coach climbed up the banks to reach Walls in the crowd.

