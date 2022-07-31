Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jessica Gordon-Brown took up weightlifting seriously in her final year at University

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Jessica Gordon-Brown claimed a Commonwealth Games silver medal as Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal took gold in the women's 59kg weightlifting.

The Nigerian favourite, 25, triumphed with a new Games record of 200kg from her snatch and clean and jerk lifts.

Gordon-Brown, 26, lifted 197kg to finish second ahead of Canadian 2018 silver medallist Tali Darsigny, 24, who took bronze.

Northern Ireland's Hannah Crymble finished in sixth.

Gordon-Brown, who was twice crowned national acrobatic gymnastics champion as a youngster, celebrated her achievement by performing at somersault at Birmingham's NEC Arena.