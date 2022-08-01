Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland's Sam Barkley is making his Commonwealth Games debut alongside 1998 gold medallist Martin McHugh

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Northern Ireland's Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley missed out on the men's pairs lawn bowls final at the Commonwealth Games.

McHugh and Barkley were beaten 22-14 by Welsh duo Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen in the semi-final.

The NI pair will face Scotland or England in the bronze medal match on Tuesday morning (08:30 BST).

Meanwhile, Nathon Burns and Yasmin Javadian are one win away from securing bronze medals in judo.

It is disappointment for debutant Barkley and McHugh, who was aiming to secure his second gold medal in his seventh Games appearance having won gold in the men's fours in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

On the judo mat, Javadian lost to Australia's Tinka Easton to miss out on a place in the women's -52kg final, but will fight for bronze against Jacira Ferreira of Mozambique.

Burns beat Zambia's Steven Mungandu in his men's -66kg repechage contest having lost his last-16 fight to India's Jasleen Saini earlier on Monday.

Callum Nash lost to Cypriot opponent Georgios Balarjishvili in the last 16 of the -66kg category.

Burns and Javadian will return to the mat for their medal matches from 17:00 BST.

Catterson through to freestyle semi-final

In swimming, Northern Ireland's Victoria Catterson progressed to the semi-finals of the women's 100m freestyle.

Ards woman Catterson, who on Friday clocked an Irish record in the 200m freestyle, qualified with a time of 55.97 seconds, finishing third in her heat behind Australia's Shayna Jack and Scotland's Lucy Hope.

Catterson will return to the pool for the semi-final at 19:31 BST on Monday evening.

Larne's Kaitlyn McCaw missed out on the semi-finals after clocking 58.26 in her heat, while Danielle Hill withdrew.

In the women's 200m individual medley, Grace Davison failed to advance after finishing seventh in her heat with a time of two minutes 22.34 seconds.