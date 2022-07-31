Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Women's rugby sevens made its inaugural appearance on the Gold Coast in 2018 where New Zealand won gold

Australia's women won Commonwealth Games rugby sevens gold, beating Fiji 22-12, while South Africa took gold in the men's competition with a 31-7 victory, also over Fiji.

Fiji's men have now been beaten in the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens final on four occasions.

Earlier, New Zealand took bronze in both the men's and women's competitions.

England's women beat Scotland 29-5 in their fifth place play-off.

Scotland's men were pipped to fifth by Samoa, losing 24-19.