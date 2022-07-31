Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England play India next on Tuesday at 14:00 BST

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over Canada at the Commonwealth Games.

After thrashing Ghana 12-0 in their opening game on Saturday, Anna Toman's only goal during the second quarter was enough to hand England all three points.

They were dominant in possession throughout but Canada's defence and goalkeeper Rowan Harris were able to frustrate the 2018 bronze medallists.

England face India next on Tuesday.

Flora Peel's snapped shot was the only chance of real note in a goalless first quarter in front of a packed crowd at the University of Birmingham.

In the first exchanges of the second 15 minutes, Harris produced a superb save to deny England but she was unable to hold out much longer as a penalty corner was converted by defender Toman moments later.

Canada crept into the game in the late stages of the third and fourth quarters but Maddie Hinch was rarely troubled in the England goal.

England are level on six points with India but top Pool A after two games on goal difference.

Australia, the 2018 silver medallists, secured a comfortable 5-0 victory over South Africa and are second in Pool B after two games. They next face leaders New Zealand on Tuesday.