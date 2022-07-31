Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Para-bowlers guarantee two silver medals

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Kevin Wallace
Kevin Wallace, pictured, and late replacement Garry Brown will go in the final on Tuesday
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland will add at least two more silver medals to their Commonwealth Games tally after both the men's and women Para pairs won their semi-finals in Leamington Spa.

Kevin Wallace and Garry Brown beat New Zealand 18-10, then Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton downed England 16-10.

The men will compete in the gold-medal match on Tuesday, with the women playing the following day.

Scotland have already claimed 17 medals in the first three days of competition.

Top Stories

More from the Games

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport