Kevin Wallace, pictured, and late replacement Garry Brown will go in the final on Tuesday

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland will add at least two more silver medals to their Commonwealth Games tally after both the men's and women Para pairs won their semi-finals in Leamington Spa.

Kevin Wallace and Garry Brown beat New Zealand 18-10, then Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton downed England 16-10.

The men will compete in the gold-medal match on Tuesday, with the women playing the following day.

Scotland have already claimed 17 medals in the first three days of competition.