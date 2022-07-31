Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Para-bowlers guarantee two silver medals
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.
Scotland will add at least two more silver medals to their Commonwealth Games tally after both the men's and women Para pairs won their semi-finals in Leamington Spa.
Kevin Wallace and Garry Brown beat New Zealand 18-10, then Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton downed England 16-10.
The men will compete in the gold-medal match on Tuesday, with the women playing the following day.
Scotland have already claimed 17 medals in the first three days of competition.