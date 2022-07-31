Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson celebrate

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with bronze in the men's triples.

Dando, Owen and Tomlinson defeated Fiji 21-7 to claim a first Wales bowls medal in Birmingham.

Wales have won one gold, two silver and seven bronze.

There is also set to be a guaranteed 11th medal for Wales with men's bowls pair Daniel Salmon and Jarred Breen on the brink of clinching a place in the final on Tuesday.

Wales won six medals on Sunday including a first gold for para-cyclist James Ball.

The Wales women's table tennis team of Charlotte Carey, Anna Hursey, Chloe Thomas, Zu Whang and Lara Whitton could not manage a podium position after losing to Australia in the bronze medal match.

The team could not lift themselves from the heartbreak of losing the semi-final against Malaysia in the final set of the deciding game on Sunday evening.

They had to return to the NEC less than 12 hours later to play Australia and suffered a 3-0 defeat, although they still achieved their highest Commonwealth Games finish.

After two defeats, Wales women's hockey side beat Ghana 4-0 in Pool A.

Leah Wilkinson opened the scoring in the third quarter before Beth Bingham, Izzy Webb and Millie Holme added goals. Bingham celebrated victory and scoring in her 100th appearance.

Wales boxer Jake Dodd beat Lesotho's Retselisitsoe Kolobe in the men's flyweight last 32 contest.

He stopped his opponent in the second round and fights next in the last 16 on Thursday.

Judo quartet Callum Bennett, Daniel Rabbit, Gregg Varey and Ashleigh-Anne Barnikel failed to make the medal matches.