Peaty finished his heat in 27.10 seconds level with South Africa's Michael Houlie.

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Adam Peaty eased into 50m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games but then conceded he has lost a bit of "spark" and needs a "reset".

Peaty, who broke his foot in May, was fourth in Sunday's 100m breaststroke final, his first defeat over that distance since 2014.

"Something has gone missing this last two years," Peaty told BBC Sport.

"I just haven't felt the spark and I think sometimes you can get burnout from the sport that you do love."

In Sunday's final Peaty had led by 0.13 seconds at the halfway but was passed by his rivals at the finish, with compatriot James Wilby winning the gold medal. His time of 59.86 seconds was well short of his own world record of 56.88.

After the race Peaty, who won Olympic 100m breaststroke gold at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, insisted he intends to defend his title in Paris in 2024.

After racing in Monday's heats he said: "This morning I didn't even do a warm-up, I wasn't that bothered. I had two hours sleep. It was a devastating night for me.

"After the 50m [final on Tuesday] I am going to take a long break and completely reset, have a strong winter.

"I haven't had a strong winter for two years and it is showing, obviously dancing a little bit," added Peaty referring to his performance in last year's Strictly Come Dancing show on the BBC where he reached week seven.

"You have to get back to the drawing board and go back to basics. It has got very complicated in the last two years but I know what I have to do now.

"It's incredibly difficult to go five years in an Olympic cycle with the pressure of being Olympic champion, and world record holder, while having a baby and moving house.

"So, it's like how do we find our spark again for the next two years into Paris. If we go beyond that, then we go beyond that, but if we don't - happy days."

Peaty was joint quickest in the 50m breaststroke heats, recording a time of 27.10 seconds.

England's James Wilby, who won the 100m breaststroke gold, is also through to Monday evening's semi-finals, alongside compatriot Greg Butler, Scotland's Ross Murdoch, Craig Benson and Archie Goodburn and Wales' Kyle Booth.

Analysis

Two-time Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington on BBC Sport

"It was interesting to hear Adam Peaty talk about the spark because he is such a racer. What else has he got to achieve - what is next?

"If I am winning medals and breaking world records what is that spark? I think that is what he is referring to about what he is missing.

"That comes with not really knowing what the target is. This for him is an opportunity to think: "OK, I am beatable, setbacks can happen."

"He has never even been injured before, he has never had to deal with anything like that. It is important now to have that break and just have that winter training under his belt."