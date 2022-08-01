Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 64kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1CANMaude G CHARRON101130231
2AUSSarah Maureen COCHRANE100116216
3NGRIslamiyat Adebukola YUSUF93119212
4ENGZoe SMITH88122210
5NZLEmma McINTYRE84103187
6MLTYasmin ZAMMIT STEVENS83103186
7WALChristie Marie WILLIAMS83100183
8BANMabia AKTAR78103181
9NIRCaroline DOYLE78101179
10SGPNicole Lin Li HENG7693169
11KENRachel Achieng ENOCK7085155
12NRUBernice DETUDAMO6081141

