Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 71kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1ENGSarah DAVIES103126229
2CANAlexis ASHWORTH91123214
3INDHarjinder KAUR93119212
4AUSKiana Rose ELLIOTT94110204
5NRUNancy Genzel ABOUKE87110197
6NZLMegan Ann SIGNAL88108196
7MRIKetty LENT87107194
8MLTRoberta TABONE86105191
9WALFaye Samantha Michelle PITTMAN81108189
10GIBHolly O'SHEA7497171
NGRJoy OGBONNE EZE100--
DNFSCOAlice Glenna AITCHISON--

